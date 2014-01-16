By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 15 President Barack Obama sought
to build a united front with Democratic senators on Wednesday,
inviting them to the White House to chat about "shared goals"
heading into midterm elections in which Republicans will try to
exploit Obama's woes to pick up seats.
Obama urged senators to hold off on a proposed Iran
sanctions bill that many support - and which he has vowed to
veto. The White House has said the legislation would derail an
international deal to curb Iran's nuclear program.
But the discussion on sanctions was a small part of a
meeting with a decidedly upbeat tone, a Senate aide said,
speaking on background.
Obama, not known for his tendency to schmooze, sat on a
stool with a microphone in the ornate East Room of the White
House, giving brief remarks before taking questions from
senators for about 90 minutes.
"The group discussed their shared goals for 2014, and the
president expressed his desire to continue to work together to
advance a number of our priorities for the year to strengthen
our economy, create jobs and build the middle class," the White
House said in a brief statement about the closed-door session.
The meeting comes as Obama's favorability ratings continue
to languish after the botched launch of his signature Obamacare
healthcare reforms last year.
Criticism of the rough start has ebbed after the White House
led frantic efforts to fix the website used to sign up for
health insurance. But the fallout from that and continuing
attacks by Republicans on the Affordable Care Act has made
Democrats nervous about the midterm elections.
A group of 16 Senate Democrats will be defending their seats
in November, and Republicans are aiming to gain six seats to try
to take control of the 100-seat chamber.
At a Republican briefing on Tuesday, officials told
reporters they are intent on centering their campaign around
Obama's weak approval numbers and the problems with Obamacare -
factors they are confident will help them gain seats.
Conservative activists have backed a $2.5 million television
ad campaign against three Democratic senators over Obamacare,
including North Carolina Senator Kay Hagan.
Republicans have also sought to highlight examples of
divisions between Obama and Democratic lawmakers. For example,
they publicized that Hagan chose to stay in Washington on
Wednesday instead of traveling to her home state of North
Carolina with Obama, who was there to talk about manufacturing.
Obama has had trouble working with Congress, but has beefed
up his White House staff with people known for expertise in
nurturing strong relationships on Capitol Hill.
He wants to press Congress to boost the minimum wage - a
mission that polls well, casting Democrats in a favorable light
relative to Republicans, who are likely to kill the measure
because they control the House of Representatives.
But Obama and his top aides have acknowledged that they are
unlikely to get major legislation through the divided Congress.
Obama has brought in John Podesta, a chief of staff to
former President Bill Clinton, to help the White House advance
actions he can take without Congressional approval.
Those plans will be highlighted in Obama's State of the
Union address on Jan. 28.