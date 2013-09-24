NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. President Barack Obama says he quit smoking for a reason that many husbands can relate to: "I'm scared of my wife."

The president's quip about first lady Michelle Obama was picked up on an open microphone on Monday as he spoke to a U.N. official at an event in New York.

Obama said he had probably not had a cigarette in six years. He is known to chew Nicorette gum to reduce the craving for nicotine. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Xavier Briand)