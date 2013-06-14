WASHINGTON, June 14 President Barack Obama will
order federal agencies to look for ways they can eventually
share more of their airwaves with consumers and businesses that
will need more of the spectrum for smartphones and tablets, the
White House said on Friday.
Dozens of agencies reserve parts of the spectrum for
essential services like national defense, law enforcement and
weather forecasting. Obama will sign a presidential memorandum
that will direct them to take steps to make their use of the
spectrum more efficient.
The administration has focused on expanding broadband
access, which Obama views as a critical tool for economic
growth.
The new directive comes as the federal telecommunications
regulator works on rules for the biggest-ever auction of
privately owned airwaves, in which TV stations would give up and
wireless providers would buy highly attractive spectrum.
The Federal Communications Commission is expected to hold
that auction in late 2014, at the earliest.
The White House also plans to announce on Friday new federal
investments of $100 million into spectrum sharing and advanced
communications.