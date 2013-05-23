(Repeats to fix headline)
WASHINGTON May 23 President Barack Obama will
lay out a new U.S. policy on Thursday that limits the use of
armed drones to times when Americans face an "imminent" threat,
administration officials said.
Obama's policy will make clear that the United States
respects the sovereignty of other nations and prefers to capture
and detain extremists when possible.
"America does not take drone strikes when we have the
ability to capture individual terrorists. We have a preference
to detain, interrogate and prosecute terrorists," a senior
administration official told reporters ahead of Obama's address.
Obama will also reiterate his call for the closure of the
U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and lift a moratorium on
the transfer of Guantanamo detainees to Yemen, officials said.
