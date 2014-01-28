WASHINGTON Jan 28 The following are excerpts of
U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union address, as
prepared for delivery and released by the White House in advance
of the 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT) speech On Tuesday.
"In the coming months, let's see where else we can make progress
together. Let's make this a year of action. That's what most
Americans want - for all of us in this chamber to focus on their
lives, their hopes, their aspirations. And what I believe unites
the people of this nation, regardless of race or region or
party, young or old, rich or poor, is the simple, profound
belief in opportunity for all - the notion that if you work hard
and take responsibility, you can get ahead.
Let's face it: that belief has suffered some serious blows. Over
more than three decades, even before the Great Recession hit,
massive shifts in technology and global competition had
eliminated a lot of good, middle-class jobs, and weakened the
economic foundations that families depend on.
Today, after four years of economic growth, corporate profits
and stock prices have rarely been higher, and those at the top
have never done better. But average wages have barely
budged. Inequality has deepened. Upward mobility has
stalled. The cold, hard fact is that even in the midst of
recovery, too many Americans are working more than ever just to
get by - let alone get ahead. And too many still aren't working
at all.
Our job is to reverse these tides. It won't happen right away,
and we won't agree on everything. But what I offer tonight is a
set of concrete, practical proposals to speed up growth,
strengthen the middle class, and build new ladders of
opportunity into the middle class. Some require congressional
action, and I'm eager to work with all of you. But America does
not stand still - and neither will I. So wherever and whenever I
can take steps without legislation to expand opportunity for
more American families, that's what I'm going to do."
"Opportunity is who we are. And the defining project of our
generation is to restore that promise."