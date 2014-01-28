By Steve Holland
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 28 President Barack Obama will
lay out a strategy for getting around a divided Congress and
boosting middle-class prosperity on Tuesday in a State of the
Union speech that reflects some scaled-back legislative
ambitions after a difficult year.
Obama will make clear in his 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday)
address that he is willing to bypass U.S. lawmakers and go it
alone in some areas by announcing a series of executive actions
that do not require congressional approval.
White House officials said Obama will announce new executive
actions on retirement security and job training to help
middle-class workers expand economic opportunity.
"In this year of action, the president will seek out as many
opportunities as possible to work with Congress in a bipartisan
way. But when American jobs and livelihoods depend on getting
something done, he will not wait for Congress," Obama senior
adviser Dan Pfeiffer said in an email to supporters sketching
out the themes of the speech.
With three years left in office, Obama has effectively
reduced for now his ambitions for grand legislative actions.
He is expected to renew his appeal for an increase in the
minimum wage and a long-stalled immigration overhaul that has
been stymied by Republicans. He will promote his signature
healthcare law, four months after its disastrous rollout.
The address, Obama's sixth such speech in the House of
Representatives chamber, is aimed at addressing income
inequality, with middle-class Americans struggling to get ahead
even while wealthier people prosper in the uneven economic
recovery.
The president's most significant speech of the year has been
weeks in the making, with Obama working on it at night and chief
speechwriter Cody Keenan during the day, with input from various
academics, policy experts, elected officials, former
administration officials and business executives.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said the speech is a big
chance to speak to U.S. lawmakers but "even more importantly, to
the millions of Americans, millions of Americans who tune in."
"And the president looks forward to that and will offer in
his address his vision and his agenda for moving the country
forward, and the steps that we can take to expand opportunity
for all Americans," he told reporters.
Attending the speech will be a variety of Americans who will
sit with his wife, Michelle Obama, in order to stress issues
that are important to the White House, such as heroes from last
year's Boston Marathon bombings, a firefighter who led the
rescue response to an Oklahoma tornado, and an openly gay
basketball player.
One of Obama's goals is to lay out a narrative that
Democratic congressional candidates can adopt in the run-up to
November elections as they try to hold on to their Senate
majority and challenge Republicans for control of the House.
The party that controls the White House typically loses
seats in these so-called "mid-term" elections, which presents
Obama with a bit of a challenge.
"It comes down to economic issues," said Andy Smith,
director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. "The
economy is going to be the thing that determines whether people
have confidence in the president. If the economy is doing well
people will forgive a lot of the things the president has done
or not done."
Obama is trying to recover from a difficult fifth year in
office, when immigration and gun control legislation failed to
advance in Congress, his healthcare law struggled out of the
starting gate, and he appeared uncertain about what to do about
Syria's civil war.
Obama will talk up themes from the speech in a two-day road
trip that will include stops in Maryland, Pennsylvania,
Wisconsin and Tennessee.
Obama's Republican opponents will be listening for clues as
to whether the two sides can work together on issues like
expanding trade. They are taking a dim view of Obama's
go-it-alone plans.
"The truth is, without going outside his authority -
something sure to be received poorly by the American people and
Congress - there is little the president can do on his own to
make a real difference. If there were, why hasn't he already
done so?" said Brendan Buck, spokesman for House Speaker John
Boehner.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Mark
Felsenthal; Editing by Caren Bohan and Eric Walsh)