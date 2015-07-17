WASHINGTON, July 17 President Barack Obama will tape his seventh appearance on Jon Stewart's "Daily Show" in New York on Tuesday, the White House said on Friday.

Obama has appeared on Comedy Central's satirical news show twice as president and four times prior to that.

This is likely to be the last appearance Obama makes since Stewart has announced that he will be leaving the show on Aug. 6.

The White House did not announce when the segment with Obama would air. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott)