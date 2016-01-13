WASHINGTON Jan 12 President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he was willing to work with Republican Speaker Paul Ryan on reforms to address poverty, such as expanding the earned income tax cut (EITC).

"I'd welcome a serious discussion about strategies we can all support, like expanding tax cuts for low-income workers without kids," Obama said, according to prepared remarks for his State of the Union address. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Sandra Maler)