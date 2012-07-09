WASHINGTON, July 9 U.S. President Barack Obama
would not sign any congressional legislation that extends
Bush-era tax cuts to wealthier Americans, the White House said
on Monday.
"He would not support it. He would not sign that bill,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters when asked
whether Obama would veto any bill passed by the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives that keeps tax
cuts in place across-the-board for all income levels.
Carney spoke after Obama called for a one-year extension of
the Bush-era uts for families earning less than $250,000 a year,
seeking to put Republicans on the defensive and reinforce his
re-election campaign mantra of being a middle-class champion.
Obama wants to let tax cuts enacted by Republican President
George W. Bush, his predecessor, expire on Jan. 1 for higher
income earners.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)