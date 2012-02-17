* President says foreign companies afforded unfair edge
* Obama touts U.S. manufacturing resurgence
* China exports sensitive for many U.S. voters
By Laura MacInnis
EVERETT, Wash., Feb 17 President Barack
Obama pledged on Friday to try to help U.S. companies better
compete against their foreign rivals, as he accused China and
other countries of pursuing unfair trading practices.
Highlighting a major theme for his re-election campaign,
Obama also touted a nascent resurgence in the American
manufacturing sector during a stop at Boeing Co's huge
plant in Everett, Washington.
Obama called the company's flagship Dreamliner "the plane of
the future." The jet, used for long flights, is the world's
first commercial airplane made largely of lightweight carbon
composites.
"It looks cool," Obama said, adding that the plane was an
example of the ability of U.S. manufacturers to innovate.
"What's happening here in Everett can happen in other
industries," he said. "Companies like Boeing are finding out
that even when we can't make things faster or cheaper than
China, we can make them better."
As he did in his State of the Union address to Congress last
month, Obama used the visit to Boeing, a top U.S. exporter, to
single out China for what he said were "unfair trade practices."
He also unveiled an initiative aimed at helping U.S.
exporters gain better access to credit. Under the plan, Obama
directed the U.S. Export-Import Bank, which provides credit to
exporters, to match any "unfair" financing subsidy that put U.S.
firms at a disadvantage compared to foreign competitors.
The White House said other countries including China,
Brazil, Canada, Germany and India now offer more export credit
financing as a share of their economies than the United States.
Obama's emphasis on trade came as China's Vice President and
leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping wrapped up a U.S. visit that has
stoked trade tensions.
Mitt Romney, a Republican vying for the nomination to face
Obama in the Nov. 6 presidential election, has accused Obama of
not being tough enough on China, which has a massive trade
surplus with the United States.
In an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal this week,
Romney blasted Obama's policies on China and promised that he
would not tolerate "our current trade surrender."
DISAPPEARING JOBS
Trade is a sensitive political issue in the United States,
with many Americans in electoral swing states out of work.
Rust belt states like Ohio that could be pivotal in the
election have seen jobs disappear as factories are shuttered and
companies move jobs overseas.
But in a development Obama has been eager to highlight, the
U.S. factory sector has seen improvement lately, showing 50,000
gain in payroll employment in January.
"The tide is beginning to turn our way," Obama said, adding
that Boeing was "an example of that."
Boeing is striving to win back the crown of world's biggest
aircraft maker from its French rival Airbus this year.
The Everett plant makes wide-body planes.
In a politically charged dispute last year, Boeing was at
odds with a U.S. labor panel led by Obama administration
appointees.
The National Labor Relations Board sued Boeing on behalf of
unionized machinists over its decision to open a non-union 787
assembly line in South Carolina. Machinists, who had always made
Boeing planes in Washington state, accused the company of
punishing them for past strikes.
The case attracted the attention of Republicans looking to
exploit anti-labor sentiment and union support for Obama
politically. It was dropped in December after Boeing and the
union agreed to a new contract.
Though the Dreamliner's launch was delayed by snags in the
global supply chain, Boeing has received a record number of
orders for the 787.
After the Boeing visit, Obama addressed an exclusive
fundraiser at the home of Costco co-founder and
chairman Jeff Brotman also attended by Microsoft
founder Bill Gates.
He stressed there that he would prioritize government
assistance for scientific research and education in a second
term, seeking to draw a contrast with his eventual Republican
opponent. "We've got fundamentally different visions of where
the country is going," he said, without referring to any
Republican candidate by name.
(Additional reporting by Caren Bohan, Samson Reiny, John
Crawley, William Rigby, Kyle Peterson and Doug Palmer; editing
by Todd Eastham)