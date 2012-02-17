* President says foreign companies afforded unfair edge

* Obama touts U.S. manufacturing resurgence

* China exports sensitive for many U.S. voters (Adds details thoughout)

By Laura MacInnis

EVERETT, Wash., Feb 17 President Barack Obama pledged on Friday to try to help U.S. companies better compete against their foreign rivals, as he accused China and other countries of pursuing unfair trading practices.

Highlighting a major theme for his re-election campaign, Obama also touted a nascent resurgence in the American manufacturing sector during a stop at Boeing Co's huge plant in Everett, Washington.

Obama called the company's flagship Dreamliner "the plane of the future." The jet, used for long flights, is the world's first commercial airplane made largely of lightweight carbon composites.

"It looks cool," Obama said, adding that the plane was an example of the ability of U.S. manufacturers to innovate.

"What's happening here in Everett can happen in other industries," he said. "Companies like Boeing are finding out that even when we can't make things faster or cheaper than China, we can make them better."

As he did in his State of the Union address to Congress last month, Obama used the visit to Boeing, a top U.S. exporter, to single out China for what he said were "unfair trade practices."

He also unveiled an initiative aimed at helping U.S. exporters gain better access to credit. Under the plan, Obama directed the U.S. Export-Import Bank, which provides credit to exporters, to match any "unfair" financing subsidy that put U.S. firms at a disadvantage compared to foreign competitors.

The White House said other countries including China, Brazil, Canada, Germany and India now offer more export credit financing as a share of their economies than the United States.

Obama's emphasis on trade came as China's Vice President and leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping wrapped up a U.S. visit that has stoked trade tensions.

Mitt Romney, a Republican vying for the nomination to face Obama in the Nov. 6 presidential election, has accused Obama of not being tough enough on China, which has a massive trade surplus with the United States.

In an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal this week, Romney blasted Obama's policies on China and promised that he would not tolerate "our current trade surrender."

DISAPPEARING JOBS

Trade is a sensitive political issue in the United States, with many Americans in electoral swing states out of work.

Rust belt states like Ohio that could be pivotal in the election have seen jobs disappear as factories are shuttered and companies move jobs overseas.

But in a development Obama has been eager to highlight, the U.S. factory sector has seen improvement lately, showing 50,000 gain in payroll employment in January.

"The tide is beginning to turn our way," Obama said, adding that Boeing was "an example of that."

Boeing is striving to win back the crown of world's biggest aircraft maker from its French rival Airbus this year. The Everett plant makes wide-body planes.

In a politically charged dispute last year, Boeing was at odds with a U.S. labor panel led by Obama administration appointees.

The National Labor Relations Board sued Boeing on behalf of unionized machinists over its decision to open a non-union 787 assembly line in South Carolina. Machinists, who had always made Boeing planes in Washington state, accused the company of punishing them for past strikes.

The case attracted the attention of Republicans looking to exploit anti-labor sentiment and union support for Obama politically. It was dropped in December after Boeing and the union agreed to a new contract.

Though the Dreamliner's launch was delayed by snags in the global supply chain, Boeing has received a record number of orders for the 787.

After the Boeing visit, Obama addressed an exclusive fundraiser at the home of Costco co-founder and chairman Jeff Brotman also attended by Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

He stressed there that he would prioritize government assistance for scientific research and education in a second term, seeking to draw a contrast with his eventual Republican opponent. "We've got fundamentally different visions of where the country is going," he said, without referring to any Republican candidate by name. (Additional reporting by Caren Bohan, Samson Reiny, John Crawley, William Rigby, Kyle Peterson and Doug Palmer; editing by Todd Eastham)