WASHINGTON Jan 12 Antonio Weiss, an investment
banker who was a controversial nominee for a top position at the
U.S. Treasury Department, has decided to withdraw from
consideration, the White House said on Monday, noting it would
begin a new search for a candidate.
"Mr. Weiss made the request to avoid the distraction of the
lengthy confirmation process that his renomination would likely
entail," White House spokeswoman Jennifer Friedman said in a
statement.
Instead, Weiss will become a senior adviser to Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew, a position that does not require Senate
confirmation.
