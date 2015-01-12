(Adds Lew statement)
WASHINGTON Jan 12 Antonio Weiss, an investment
banker who was a controversial nominee for a top post at the
U.S. Treasury Department, has decided to withdraw from
consideration, the White House said on Monday.
Liberal lawmakers, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren of
Massachusetts, fiercely opposed Weiss's nomination to the top
Treasury domestic finance job because of his work for investment
bank Lazard, which they viewed as proof of a revolving door
between Wall Street and the U.S. government.
Weiss will instead become a senior adviser to U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew, a position that does not require Senate
confirmation. The White House said it would begin a new search
for a candidate for the domestic finance job.
"I am disappointed that Antonio will not have the
opportunity to serve as under secretary, but I understand his
request not to be re-nominated," Lew said in a statement. "I
continue to believe that the opposition to his nomination was
not justified."
White House spokeswoman Jennifer Friedman said Weiss made
the decision to withdraw from consideration to avoid the
"distraction" of the Senate confirmation process.
Weiss's decision represents a considerable victory for
Warren, who has become a rising star of the Democratic Party and
pushed her colleagues in a more populist direction.
In recent weeks, she also pressured her party to fight
Republican-led efforts to scale back the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law.
Warren and other lawmakers criticized Weiss's background at
Lazard, where he worked on high-profile deals that involved tax
"inversions." The Obama administration wants to prevent these
deals, which involve U.S. companies moving their tax domiciles
abroad to get lower rates.
