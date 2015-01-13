(Adds Warren statement in 10th paragraph.)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Jan 12 Antonio Weiss, an investment
banker who was a controversial nominee for a top post at the
U.S. Treasury Department, has decided to withdraw from
consideration, the White House said on Monday.
Liberal lawmakers, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren of
Massachusetts, fiercely opposed Weiss's nomination to the top
Treasury domestic finance job because of his work for investment
bank Lazard, which they viewed as proof of a revolving
door between Wall Street and the U.S. government.
Weiss will instead become a senior adviser to U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew, a position that does not require Senate
confirmation. The White House said it would begin a new search
for a candidate for the domestic finance job.
"I am disappointed that Antonio will not have the
opportunity to serve as under secretary, but I understand his
request not to be re-nominated," Lew said in a statement. "I
continue to believe that the opposition to his nomination was
not justified."
White House spokeswoman Jennifer Friedman said Weiss decided
to withdraw to avoid the "distraction" of the confirmation
process. Weiss did not respond to requests for comment.
More than 60 business leaders, including the chief
executives of Morgan Stanley and BlackRock, wrote
to lawmakers in Weiss's defense after concerns about his
nomination for the third-ranking position at the Treasury
Department arose in Congress.
Four former under secretaries for domestic finance,
including Mary Miller, who left the job in September, also said
in a letter to lawmakers last month that Weiss had the skills
and experience to succeed in the position.
Weiss's decision represents a considerable victory for
Warren, who has become a rising star of the Democratic Party and
pushed her colleagues in a more populist direction.
In recent weeks, she also pressured her party to fight
Republican-led efforts to scale back the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law. She has frequently questioned whether
former bankers make tough regulators.
"We've already seen that the new Republican Congress is
going to aggressively attack the Dodd-Frank Act," Warren said in
a statement on Monday evening. "It is critical that the Treasury
Department defend the act from those attacks and push for strong
implementation and enforcement of the law."
Warren and other lawmakers also criticized Weiss's
experience working for Lazard on high-profile deals that
involved tax "inversions." The Obama administration wants to
prevent these deals, which involve U.S. companies moving their
tax domiciles abroad to get lower rates.
