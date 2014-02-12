WASHINGTON Feb 12 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday named economist Nathan Sheets, who has worked at
Citigroup and the Federal Reserve, as the Treasury
Department's top international official, the White House said.
The Treasury post of under secretary for international
affairs was previously occupied by Lael Brainard, who stepped
down last year and who Obama nominated to serve on the Fed's
board of governors.
Sheets has been the global head of international economics
at Citi in New York since 2011. Prior to joining Citi, one of
the world's largest banking conglomerates, Sheets spent much of
his career as an economist at the Fed.
Obama also named Mark Sobel as U.S. executive director at
the International Monetary Fund.