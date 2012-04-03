BOSTON, April 3 President Barack Obama's uncle
has been granted a special hardship driver's license after
having his regular license suspended last week in a drunken
driving case.
Onyango Obama of Framingham, west of Boston, is the
half-brother of the president's late father. He was charged with
drunken driving in August after rolling through a stop sign.
Sara Lavoie, spokeswoman for the state Registry of Motor
Vehicles, said Obama got the special license at a hearing on
Monday, allowing him keep his job as manager of two liquor
stores.
Onyango Obama "provided the necessary documentation to
receive a hardship license - proof of enrollment in an alcohol
treatment program and a letter from his employer," Lavoie said.
Obama still faces a pending immigration case. He was briefly
held by the U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement in August
on suspicion of violating a 1992 order to return to Kenya.
(Reporting By Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)