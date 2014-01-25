By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 25 President Barack Obama will
announce a new plan next week to help Americans who continue to
struggle to find jobs even as the economy recovers from
recession, his senior adviser, Dan Pfeiffer, said on Saturday.
Obama's efforts to help the long-term unemployed are part of
an economic strategy he will lay out in his annual State of the
Union address on Tuesday and expound upon during a four-state
tour, Pfeiffer said in a mass e-mail from the White House.
"With some action on all our parts, we can help more job
seekers find work, and more working Americans find the economic
security they deserve," Pfeiffer said in his e-mail.
"That's why, in the week following the speech, President
Obama will travel to communities across the country - including
Prince George's County, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, and
Nashville, before returning to the White House to outline new
efforts to help the long-term unemployed," he said.
Obama has vowed to address the gap between rich and poor in
America and has said he will do what he can even without help
from a deeply divided Congress.
Already this year, Congress thwarted Obama's efforts to
extend jobless benefits for people who have been unsuccessfully
seeking work for more than six months.
Benefits for 1.5 million Americans expired at the end of
2013. The Senate failed in mid-January to agree on a plan to
renew the benefits.
Obama had promised earlier this month that he would bring a
group of chief executive officers to the White House to persuade
them to hire more people from the ranks of the long-term
unemployed.
"We're going to try to work with CEOs to make a pledge that
we're going to take a second look at these Americans who are
very eager to get back to work and have the capacity to do so,
but aren't getting the kind of shot that they need," Obama said
on Jan. 14 ahead of a meeting with his cabinet.