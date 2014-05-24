WASHINGTON May 24 At the end of a week rocked
by allegations of mismanagement and cover-ups at the Veterans
Affairs agency, President Barack Obama used his weekly address
on Saturday to again vow to make sure veterans get the necessary
medical care.
"Let's keep working to make sure that our country upholds
our sacred trust to all who've served," Obama said in his
address, slated to air on Memorial Day holiday weekend, when
Americans honor their war dead.
"In recent weeks, we've seen again how much more our nation
has to do to make sure all our veterans get the care they
deserve," he said.
Obama this week responded personally to a growing furor that
veterans had suffered long delays in receiving healthcare,
making clear that Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki's job
could be on the line.
Shinseki is slated to give Obama the preliminary results of
a review of the scope of the problems next week. Obama has
assigned Rob Nabors, one of his top aides, to conduct his own
look into what happened. Nabors' review is due next month.
The agency's inspector general, an independent watchdog, is
also investigating the allegations. Its review is due in August.
Republican lawmakers are planning investigations and have
criticized Obama for being slow to respond.
"Now that we've ended the war in Iraq, and as our war in
Afghanistan ends as well, we have to work even harder as a
nation to make sure all our veterans get the benefits and
opportunities they've earned," Obama said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton)