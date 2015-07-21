(Adds criticism from Boehner starting in paragraph 5)
By Julia Edwards
PITTSBURGH, July 21 A little more than a year
after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' secretary stepped
down over reports the agency was offering inadequate health
care, President Barack Obama told veterans on Tuesday his
administration had more work to do for them.
"I want you to know I'm still not satisfied. Bob's still not
satisfied. We're not going to let up," Obama said, referring to
the agency's current secretary Robert McDonald at the 116th
annual conference of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Pittsburgh.
The group was the first major veterans organization to call
for an investigation into reports last year that the federal
agency was hiding reports of veterans' long wait times for care.
Obama said veterans still needed better mental health care
and should not have to drive long distances for care.
Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in the U.S. House
of Representatives, said in a statement that problems at the VA
have become worse over the past year and called on Obama to do
more to change the culture at the agency.
Obama took jabs at Republican lawmakers for keeping
sequestration-level spending caps on the budget, which Obama
said cuts into veterans programs, and said Congress needs to
approve a request for flexibility in the Veterans Affairs budget
by the end of the month.
The conference also allowed Obama another chance to pitch
the nuclear deal the United States and world powers reached with
Iran last week.
Obama called the deal a "smarter, more responsible"
alternative to putting American "lives on the line" in another
military conflict.
"Some of the same politicians and pundits that are so quick
to reject the possibility of a diplomatic solution to Iran's
nuclear program are the same folks who were so quick to go to
war in Iraq and said it would take a few months," Obama said.
"We know the consequences of that choice, and what it cost us in
blood and treasure," he said.
The White House has come under pressure for not negotiating
the release of Americans held in Iran as a condition for the
nuclear deal.
In his address to veterans, Obama called on Iran to release
the Americans and called them each by name, including Amir
Hekmati, a former sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He also paid tribute to five service members killed at two
military facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Thursday.
