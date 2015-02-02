Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
WASHINGTON Feb 2 The White House issued a veto threat on Monday for a bill from the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives bill that would repeal President Barack Obama's signature healthcare legislation, the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: