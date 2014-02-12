BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON Feb 12 U.S. President Barack Obama will sign an executive order on Wednesday to raise the minimum wage for federal contract workers to $10.10 an hour starting next year, the White House said.
Obama announced during his State of the Union address last month that he intended to take executive action to raise wages for federal contract workers, but the White House had not said when he would do so.
The order will affect workers starting on Jan. 1, 2015, and applies to new contracts and replacements for expiring contracts.
"The executive order the president will sign today will benefit hundreds of thousands of people," the White House said in a statement.
"It will also improve the value that taxpayers are getting from the federal government's investment. Studies show that boosting low wages will reduce turnover and absenteeism, while also boosting morale and improving the incentives for workers, leading to higher productivity overall."
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.