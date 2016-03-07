(Corrects quote in second paragraph to say "nothing changed"
instead of "nothing "happened")
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Monday defended his efforts to rein in Wall Street, telling
Americans that his administration cracked down effectively on
banks and trading firms after the financial crisis of 2007-2009.
"I want to emphasize this because it is popular in the media
and the political discourse, both on the left and the right, to
suggest that the crisis happened and nothing changed. That is
not true," Obama told reporters, flanked by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen and other top regulators.
Obama said regulators appear set by the end of the year to
have achieved most of the goals he set out for the financial
system in 2008, when he first took office, although he noted
there was still work to do on rules for hedge funds and asset
managers in what he called the "shadow banking system."
"One of our projects is to make sure that we are covering
some of those potential gaps," he said. "We may need at some
point help from Congress to do that."
Regulators also need to complete rules on executive
compensation to make sure Wall Street is "less incentivized to
take big reckless risks that could end up harming our financial
sector," he said.
Obama told reporters the Republican-controlled Congress has
tried to weaken regulations established after the financial
crisis and "starve" regulators with budget cuts.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown)