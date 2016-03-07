(Corrects quote in second paragraph to say "nothing changed"
instead of "nothing "happened")
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Monday defended his efforts to rein in Wall Street, telling
Americans on both sides of the political spectrum that his
administration cracked down on banks and trading firms after the
financial crisis of 2007-2009.
"I want to emphasize this because it is popular in the media
and the political discourse, both on the left and the right, to
suggest that the crisis happened and nothing changed. That is
not true," Obama told reporters, flanked by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen and other top regulators.
He said regulators appear set by the end of the year to have
achieved most of the goals he set out for the financial system
in 2008, when he first took office, although he noted there was
still work to do on regulating the shadow banking system, and on
executive compensation.
