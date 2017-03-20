WASHINGTON, March 20 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will release changes to their healthcare bill on Monday, a top lawmaker said, in hopes of winning passage for the legislation later this week, and eventually, in the Senate.

"Later today, we will release some technical and policy changes that further strengthen the bill," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady told reporters.

"I think the way we deliver it from the House is going to create a lot of momentum for the Senate going forward," he said.

