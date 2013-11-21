Nov 21 California's new health exchange decided on Thursday not to allow canceled policies to extend past the end of the year, going against a proposal from President Barack Obama to extend such plans even though they don't comply with his signature healthcare law.

Last week, Obama proposed allowing insurers to renew policies due to be canceled because they didn't comply with benefit requirements, after taking political fire for not keeping his pledge for allowing people to keep their plans if they like them. But he said it was up to individual states whether to allow his fix. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Leslie Adler)