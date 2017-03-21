WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday that it supported the Republican healthcare bill that could come up for a vote in the House of Representatives as early as Thursday.

The chamber said it would consider how lawmakers vote on the bill in its annual "How They Voted Scorecard," which could put pressure on members of Congress to support the legislation.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)