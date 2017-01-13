WASHINGTON Jan 13 Urged on by U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump, Republican lawmakers rushing to
scrap Obamacare said this week they hoped to make some changes
intended to stabilize the insurance market while they work at
repealing and replacing the law.
The beginnings of a framework outlining what a
post-Obamacare world could look like came in the same week that
Congress approved a resolution instructing key committees of
both the House of Representatives and the Senate to draft
Obamacare repeal legislation by a target date of Jan. 27.
The fate of the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as
Obamacare, is a high-stakes political showdown between
Republicans and Democrats that potentially jeopardizes medical
coverage for millions of Americans and risks causing chaos in
the health insurance marketplace.
The seven-year-old law has enabled up to 20 million
previously uninsured Americans to obtain health coverage and
helped slow the rise in healthcare spending. But Republicans
have called it federal government overreach.
"If our general goal is to move decisions out of Washington
back to the states, we should be able to make those decisions in
the next several months," a key Republican senator working on
the repeal, Lamar Alexander, told reporters outside the Senate
this week.
In a speech on the Senate floor, Alexander indicated
Republicans are eyeing some moves insurers have said would help
shore up the insurance plans offered on the Obamacare exchanges.
The changes could be done by law or by regulation, Alexander
said.
Alexander said he favors continuing, at least temporarily,
the cost-sharing subsidies that millions of Americans receive
with their Obamacare exchange-based plans - a kind of financial
assistance that helps keep down the cost of deductibles and
co-pays.
He advocates adjusting the special enrollment periods that
insurers say are sometimes abused by people who wait until they
are sick to sign up for insurance. Insurers have long sought
changes that would fix this facet of Obamacare to weed out
misuse.
It would also help the transition to a new system, Alexander
said, if individuals could use government premium subsidies to
buy plans outside of the Obamacare marketplace.
Alexander is chairman of the Senate health committee, one of
the committees drafting the repeal legislation.
He told reporters he had discussed his ideas with a number
of senators and the process was evolving, but stressed it should
be gradual, with some changes made by lawmakers and some by the
secretary of Health and Human Services after he is confirmed.
Trump has nominated Republican Representative Tom Price for the
job.
"Certainty is something the insurance industry needs so they
don't abandon coverage," said Senator Johnny Isakson of Georgia,
another Republican lawmaker who has been working on how to
stabilize insurance markets.
It was unclear whether lawmakers will reach the ambitious
target date of Jan. 27 for drafting repeal legislation. But
House Speaker Paul Ryan said on CNN on Thursday that Republicans
are moving "as quickly as they can".
The 2010 law, Democratic President Barack Obama's signature
piece of domestic policy, touches almost all parts of the U.S.
healthcare system, making its replacement likely to take effect
over a number of years, even if lawmakers are trying to draft
changes in weeks or months.
