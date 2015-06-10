WASHINGTON, June 10 U.S. President Barack Obama
would not sign a Republican plan to extend subsidies for buying
insurance under Obamacare if the Supreme Court rules against
such assistance in the pending King v. Burwell case, U.S. Health
and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said on Wednesday.
The proposal, offered by Republican Senator Ron Johnson and
has 31 Republican co-sponsors, would extend the insurance
subsidies until August 2017. But Burwell said the measure would
also take away the subsidies over time and repeal important
components of Obamacare such as guaranteeing insurance for
Americans with pre-existing health conditions.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Susan Heavey)