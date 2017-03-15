WASHINGTON, March 15 A large group of
conservative U.S. lawmakers are close to approving proposed
healthcare legislation, their leader said on Wednesday, after
they were told to be hopeful that some changes they sought in
the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled would be made in
the bill.
The Republican Study Committee (RSC), the biggest group of
conservatives in Congress, is "very close to signing off" on the
Republican healthcare bill that would repeal Obamacare,
Representative Mark Walker told reporters after the RSC met with
Vice President Mike Pence about the legislation.
Walker said conservatives were told "to be hopeful" that
changes adding a work requirement for some Medicaid enrollees,
and accelerating the end of an expansion of the Medicaid
program, would be incorporated into the bill.
