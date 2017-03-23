WASHINGTON, March 23 The head of the
conservative House Freedom Caucus said on Thursday his group
could not yet support the bill to roll back Obamacare in the
House of Representatives, saying the measure still lacked the
support needed for passage.
"We've made very reasonable requests and we're hopeful that
those reasonable requests will be listened to and ultimately
agreed to," Representative Mark Meadows told reporters after
meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.
"There are not enough votes as of 1:30 (p.m.) today," he
said.
