UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, March 23 The No. 2 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday lawmakers would begin debating a bill to roll back Obamacare on Friday, admitting the votes were not yet in place to secure passage.
Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House majority leader, made the comments in an interview with CNN. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bill Rigby)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts