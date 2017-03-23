WASHINGTON, March 23 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday delayed a vote on legislation to begin dismantling Obamacare as President Donald Trump and leaders in Congress labored to find enough support among fellow Republicans for their version of a new federal healthcare policy, MSNBC reported, citing multiple House leadership sources

The reported delay marked a setback for Trump, who is seeking his first major legislative victory and who campaigned on a promise to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's landmark law. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bill Trott and Eric Walsh)