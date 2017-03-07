WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings and President Donald Trump will meet to discuss efforts to lower prescription drug prices on Wednesday, Cummings, the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform's top Democrat, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Trump earlier on Tuesday said he is developing a plan that will encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines.

