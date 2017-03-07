BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic announces notification of RFP for freeze-dried imvamune
* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES NOTIFICATION OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP ) FOR FREEZE-DRIED IMVAMUNE
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings and President Donald Trump will meet to discuss efforts to lower prescription drug prices on Wednesday, Cummings, the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform's top Democrat, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Trump earlier on Tuesday said he is developing a plan that will encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)
* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES NOTIFICATION OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP ) FOR FREEZE-DRIED IMVAMUNE
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT