WASHINGTON Feb 20 The Obama administration said
on Friday that next year's open enrollment period to sign up for
health insurance under the Affordable Care Act will run from
Nov. 1, 2015, through Jan. 31, 2016.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which
oversees the federal marketplaces, said it finalized a rule
designed to strengthen transparency, accountability and the
availability of information for consumers about their health
plans.
The rule includes a variety of provisions and modifications,
including provisions to improve public access to information
about rate increases.
The enrollment period for 2015 ran from Nov. 15, 2014, to
Feb. 15, 2015.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Eric Beech)