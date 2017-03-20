UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, March 20 The U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee announced on Monday that it will hold a hearing on the Republican healthcare bill on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
The fourth and final House hearing on the bill, known formally as the American Health Care Act, will take place a day before lawmakers are expected to vote on the legislation. (Reporting by David Morgan)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts