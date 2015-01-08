BRIEF-Nutrisystem Inc amends bylaw on removal of directors
* Nutrisystem Inc -Effective as of April 4, board approved amendment to article III, section 4 of co's amended and restated bylaws to eliminate removal bylaw
WASHINGTON Jan 8 The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Thursday to ease Obamacare's health insurance requirements for employers by approving the first of an expected series of bills aimed at weakening the overall healthcare reform law. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Eric Beech)
BRASILIA, April 5 Drivers, users and even the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress on Wednesday spoke out against legislation that seeks to force significant changes to the business model of the Uber ride service in Latin America's biggest country.
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals reaches settlement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals related to Xyrem patent litigation