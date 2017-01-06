By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 6 President Barack Obama said on
Friday that criticism from the left wing of his own Democratic
Party helped feed into the unpopularity of Obamacare, his
signature healthcare reform law.
Obama has been spending part of his last two weeks in office
urging supporters to speak out against plans by Republicans -
who will soon control both the White House and Congress - to
dismantle the 2010 Affordable Care Act.
At a town hall event with Vox Media, Obama acknowledged the
politics have been stacked against his reforms, mainly blaming
Republicans who he said refused to help make legislative fixes
to Obamacare, which provides subsidies for private insurance to
lower-income Americans who do not have healthcare plans at work.
But Obama also said Liberals like former Democratic
presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders had contributed to
the program's unpopularity.
During Sanders' campaign for the presidential nomination, he
proposed replacing Obamacare with a government-run single-payer
health insurance system based on Medicare, the government plan
for elderly and disabled Americans.
"In the 'dissatisfied' column are a whole bunch of Bernie
Sanders supporters who wanted a single-payer plan," Obama said
in the interview.
"The problem is not that they think Obamacare is a failure.
The problem is that they don't think it went far enough and that
it left too many people still uncovered," Obama said.
Michael Briggs, a spokesman for Sanders, agreed that many
people would rather the government "take on the private
insurance industry and the pharmaceutical companies" and play a
bigger role in providing healthcare.
"There are many millions of Americans, including many of
Bernie's supporters, who don't understand why we are the only
major country on earth that does not provide healthcare as a
right and they don't understand why we pay more but get less for
what we spend on healthcare," Briggs said.
Polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation last month showed 46
percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Obamacare,
while 43 percent have a favorable view. Americans are also split
on whether the law should be repealed.
Trump and congressional Republicans have vowed to quickly
repeal the law, but Obama and Democrats have argued they should
reveal a replacement plan before dismantling the program.
More than 20 million previously uninsured Americans gained
health coverage through Obamacare, according to the White House.
Coverage was extended by expanding the Medicaid program for the
poor and through online exchanges where consumers can receive
income-based subsidies.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Tom Brown)