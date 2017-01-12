WASHINGTON Jan 12 The U.S. Senate on Thursday took a first concrete step toward dismantling Obamacare, voting to instruct key committees to draft legislation repealing President Barack Obama's signature health insurance program.

The vote was 51-48. The resolution now goes to the House of Representatives, which is expected to vote on it this week. Scrapping Obamacare is a top priority of the Republican majorities in both chambers and Republican President-elect Donald Trump. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Nick Macfie)