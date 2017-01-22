WASHINGTON Jan 22 The Trump administration will not allow 20 million people who rely on the Affordable Care Act for their health insurance to go without coverage when the law, known as Obamacare, is repealed and replaced with a new plan, a senior White House official said on Sunday.

"For the 20 million who rely upon the Affordable Care Act in some form, they will not be without coverage during this transition time," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told CBS program "Face the Nation," adding in an interview with ABC's "This Week" that the administration "may" stop enforcing the 2010 law's requirement that individuals purchase insurance. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Toni Clarke; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)