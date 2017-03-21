WASHINGTON, March 21 Some conservatives in
Washington were fuming on Tuesday after an Obamacare rollback
bill was tweaked by Republican leaders to delete a provision
meant to crack down on illegal immigrants getting federal
healthcare insurance coverage.
The development posed another problem for Republican leaders
in the U.S. House of Representatives and President Donald Trump,
who are trying to win congressional approval of the wider bill,
the first big legislative test for Trump since taking office.
The provision would have allowed the Treasury Department to
access data at the Department of Homeland Security to verify
that healthcare tax credits went only to U.S. citizens and legal
permanent residents, not to illegal immigrants.
In a largely procedural move, it was dropped from the bill
after the Senate Parliamentarian determined that the Senate
Finance Committee, which handles tax credits under the bill,
does not have purview over the Department of Homeland Security.
Republican Representative Lou Barletta issued a statement on
Monday evening, after the change was made, saying he could no
longer support the bill, citing the obscure provision.
"I am concerned that the bill lacks sufficient safeguards
for verifying whether or not an individual applying for health
care tax credits is lawfully in this country and eligible to
receive them," said the Pennsylvania lawmaker.
The provision had been a key issue for conservative groups
the Trump administration is trying to win over in its efforts to
pass the bill known as the American Health Care Act, Trump's
plan to repeal and partly replace Obamacare.
Some conservatives have criticized the bill since Republican
House leadership unveiled it earlier this month, dubbing it
“Obamacare Lite” because they say it falls short in repealing
Democratic former President Barack Obama’s 2010 healthcare law.
Republican leaders recrafted the bill on Monday in hopes of
satisfying conservative and moderate critics. Trump visited
Capitol Hill Tuesday seeking to win more support for the bill.
Lauren Aronson, spokeswoman for the tax-writing House
Committee on Ways and Means, said the bill keeps the underlying
policies of Obamacare that specify only U.S. citizens and legal
permanent residents are eligible for the tax credits. The bill
was expected to go before the full House for a vote on Thursday.
