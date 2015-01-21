WASHINGTON Jan 21 Leading Republican senators
on Wednesday introduced a bill to repeal one of Obamacare's most
unpopular provisions - the individual mandate that requires most
Americans to obtain health insurance or pay a penalty.
Senator Orrin Hatch, chairman of the Senate Finance
Committee, and Senator Lamar Alexander, who heads the Senate
Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, announced the
three-paragraph bill titled, the American Liberty Restoration
Act, with backing from 20 other Republican co-sponsors.
It was the first time that legislation to eliminate the
mandate, a linchpin of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care
Act, has been introduced by a Senate majority party.
The mandate survived a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court challenge
seeking to overturn it on constitutional grounds. It has now
become part of a new Republican effort to chip away at the
legislative underpinnings of the law known as Obamacare.
Aides said the bill should eventually come to a vote. But it
was unclear whether the measure would overcome potential
blocking tactics by Democrats.
The White House had no immediate comment. But Obama, who
vowed in Tuesday's State of the Union address to oppose efforts
to roll back his policies, would be expected to veto the
measure. "The individual mandate is a line I can't cross," the
president said at a news conference in November.
Analysts, insurers and healthcare reform advocates have long
described the individual mandate as a vital lever for
encouraging young healthy consumers to sign up for health
coverage under Obamacare. Its loss, they say, could unsettle
insurance markets and cause coverage costs to rise sharply.
Under the mandate, most Americans have been required to
maintain health coverage since last year, or face an escalating
annual penalty that is scheduled to top out in 2016 at 2.5
percent of household income or $695 per person, whichever is
higher.
For 2015, the penalty stands at 2 percent of income or $325
per person.
The Republican-controlled House voted last March to delay
the individual mandate's penalties for one year.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Tom Brown)