WASHINGTON, March 23 Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday after a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump and House Republican moderates that "we're making strong progress" on efforts to reach agreement on a Republican healthcare bill.

"@POTUS & I gathered the Tuesday Group at the @WhiteHouse. We're making strong progress to #PassTheBill," Pence said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)