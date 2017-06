WASHINGTON, March 24 Vice President Mike Pence canceled a planned trip to two U.S. states on Friday to work with President Donald Trump as the House of Representatives sought to vote on Republicans' healthcare bill, a spokesman for Pence said.

Pence had planned to travel to Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee, according to the spokesman. The change came as House Republican leaders scrambled to gain enough support for the legislation ahead of a vote later on Friday. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)