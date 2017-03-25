(Repeats item sent earlier with no changes to text)
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul
Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican
leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace
Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed
to do so for seven years.
Nevertheless, Ryan's job did not seem to be under immediate
threat, at least not in the House of Representatives he leads.
Ryan's long-time news media nemesis, the website Breitbart,
said Republicans were "openly discussing" finding a replacement
for him after he pulled a bill to roll back Obamacare from the
House floor just minutes before an intensely awaited final vote.
The Breitbart article did not quote anyone by name.
In the House, just after the bill was pulled, several
lawmakers brushed aside suggestions that the failure spelled
trouble for Ryan, the 2012 Republican vice presidential
candidate, who many have speculated has presidential ambitions.
Ryan, 47, has been speaker since October 2015. Under the
law, he is next in line to the presidency after Vice President
Mike Pence.
Republican Representative Justin Amash, a harsh critic of
the ill-fated healthcare bill, told reporters, "We can do better
with the legislative process." But, he added, "Nobody is talking
about" trying to oust Ryan as speaker.
Amash had disparagingly dubbed the Republican healthcare
bill "Obamacare 2.0," after Democratic former President Barack
Obama's signature domestic policy achievement, the 2010
Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare.
Amash is a member of the hard-line conservative Freedom
Caucus, which in 2015 ousted Ryan's predecessor as speaker, John
Boehner, from the post. The caucus played a key role in the
demise of the healthcare bill.
Ryan chose to make healthcare reform the first target on a
list of legislative goals for the new Republican-majority
Congress. He admitted on Friday that he was disappointed by the
outcome.
Republicans faced resistance to the healthcare bill from
both conservatives and moderates, making the process of winning
passage difficult for the leadership.
Republican Representative Joe Barton, asked about the impact
of Friday's loss on Ryan, told reporters: "The speaker is a
human being. He's not Superman."
Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk, who backed the
healthcare bill, said he didn't think the loss weakened the
speaker's hand.
One Republican lawmaker who has been considered potential
speaker material, Representative Jeb Hensarling of Texas,
effusively praised Ryan, saying he had shown "phenomenal
leadership."
"It is my hope that we can regroup and rally behind him
(Ryan) and the president as a conference to deliver on our
promise" to dismantle Obamacare, Hensarling said in a statement.
