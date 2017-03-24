UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan told President Donald Trump on Friday that there are not enough votes to pass Republicans' healthcare bill, CNN reported, citing a Republican source.
Ryan, at a meeting with Trump at the White House, is seeking guidance from Trump about possible next steps, according to CNN. Republican leaders had been planning a vote later on Friday on the measure, which seeks to dismantle Obamacare. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts