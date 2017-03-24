WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump said U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan should stay on as leader even if Republicans' healthcare plan to dismantle Obamacare fails to pass the chamber later on Friday.

Asked about the bill, which faces opposition from within the party, Trump said to reporters at the White House: "We'll see what happens." (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)