WASHINGTON, March 24 A member of the House Republican team trying to win support to pass a bill dismantling Obamacare said on Friday the "next few votes" needed would be the toughest to secure.

"The next few votes that we need to get are going to be the toughest," Representative Rodney Davis told MSNBC.

Asked if Republican leaders might pull the bill if they do not get enough votes for passage, Davis said: "That's not something that we're discussing right now. We fully intend to have that vote today and we fully intend to make sure that vote passes."

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)