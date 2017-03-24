WASHINGTON, March 24 A member of the House
Republican team trying to win support to pass a bill dismantling
Obamacare said on Friday the "next few votes" needed would be
the toughest to secure.
"The next few votes that we need to get are going to be the
toughest," Representative Rodney Davis told MSNBC.
Asked if Republican leaders might pull the bill if they do
not get enough votes for passage, Davis said: "That's not
something that we're discussing right now. We fully intend to
have that vote today and we fully intend to make sure that vote
passes."
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)