WASHINGTON, March 23 The head of the conservative Republican Study Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday he believed the chamber would go ahead with a planned evening vote on a bill to begin dismantling Obamacare.

"I think we're moving forward," RSC Chairman Mark Walker, a bill supporter, told MSNBC. "I remain confident that we will have this vote this evening ... at some point." (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Bill Trott)