WASHINGTON, March 22 President Donald Trump believes the House of Representatives will pass a key healthcare bill on Thursday, despite reports that too many Republicans plan to vote against it for passage, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday.

"I feel confident when the vote comes up, we'll have the votes," spokesman Sean Spicer told a news briefing when asked about opposition to the law to replace President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.

"There is no Plan B. There is Plan A and Plan A. We're going to get this done," Spicer said, adding: "Piece by piece, member by member, we're getting there," he said.