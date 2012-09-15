Sept 15 Occupy Wall Street marks its first
anniversary on Monday, and, in a bid to rejuvenate a movement
that has failed to sustain momentum after sparking a national
conversation about economic inequality last fall, activists plan
once again to descend on New York's financial district.
The group, which popularized the phrase "We are the 99
percent," will attempt to surround the New York Stock Exchange
and disrupt morning rush hour in the financial district,
according to a movement spokeswoman.
Monday's protests will cap a weekend of Occupy Wall Street
seminars, music and demonstrations in New York, said Linnea
Paton, 24, an OWS spokeswoman. Demonstrations are also planned
in other U.S. cities, other OWS organizers said.
The grassroots movement caught the world by surprise last
fall with a spontaneous encampment in lower Manhattan that soon
spread to cities across North America and Europe.
Occupy Wall Street briefly revived a long-dormant spirit of
U.S. social activism, and drew enduring attention to economic
injustice.
CONCERT, "SIT-INS" PLANNED
But the movement's colorful cast of theatrical demonstrators
struggled through last winter to sustain the momentum that first
drew attention to its patchwork of economic grievances -
including corporate malfeasance on Wall Street, crippling
student debt and aggressive bank foreclosures on American homes.
On Sunday, organizers will provide live music, including a
Foley Square concert featuring Tom Morello, guitarist for the
rock band Rage Against the Machine.
At 7 a.m. Monday, some protesters will try to surround the
NYSE, while others will engage in a loosely choreographed series
of "sit-ins" at intersections throughout the financial district,
according to OWS's website.
The tactics are designed to undermine New York police
efforts to contain protesters on the narrow, winding streets of
the financial district.
Last year's demonstrations featured the spectacle of
activists breaking into sudden dashes down one narrow street or
another, pursued by visibly frustrated police and television
reporters tripping down cobblestone streets.
Sound permits for Sunday's events have been secured, Paton
said, but OWS has not sought permits for Monday's protests -
which last fall led to mass arrests and clashes between police
and protesters. Occupy Wall Street maintains about $50,000 in
its bail fund, several organizers said.
NYPD READY FOR CONFRONTATIONS
Chief New York Police Department spokesman Paul Brown
confirmed that no OWS demonstration permit applications were
submitted, but said police will be prepared for demonstrations.
"We accommodate peaceful protests and make arrests for
unlawful activity," he said.
Brown said that based on previous experience with OWS, the
NYPD expects that "a relatively small group of self-described
anarchists will attempt unlawful activity and try to instigate
confrontations with police by others while attempting to escape
arrest themselves ... we expect most demonstrators to be
peaceful."
New York police have made a total of 1,852 Occupy arrests as
of September 12, 2012, according to Manhattan District Attorney
Cyrus Vance's office, including the arrest of 700 protesters who
spilled into the roadway while marching across the Brooklyn
Bridge last October.
On Friday, Twitter was ordered by a New York judge to turn
over the tweets of one of the protesters arrested on the bridge.
That case has emerged as a closely watched court fight over law
enforcement access to users' social media content
.
Six weeks after the Brooklyn Bridge arrests, citing public
health concerns, New York authorities entered the Manhattan OWS
camp and disbursed protesters. The movement has never regained
its initial momentum.