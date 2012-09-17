By Chris Francescani
| NEW YORK, Sept 17
NEW YORK, Sept 17A few hundred Occupy Wall
Street activists gathered in New York's financial district on
Monday but police kept them well back from the New York Stock
Exchange, which they had threatened to surround as part of a day
of protests marking the movement's one-year anniversary.
The New York Police Department arrested fewer than a dozen
activists, led by retired Episcopal Bishop George Packard, who
refused to move from a checkpoint along the broad perimeter
police had set up to block access to the NYSE by anyone other
than exchange workers who showed identification.
Occupy activists had pledged to disrupt the morning commute
in lower Manhattan as part of a day of actions in New York and
other cities aimed at rejuvenating a movement that has failed to
sustain momentum after sparking a national conversation about
economic inequality last fall.
The group, which popularized the phrase "We are the 99
percent," gathered early Monday near Zuccotti Park, where a
spontaneous encampment became their unofficial headquarters last
year, but were again barred access by police.
Several protesters held signs, one saying "END the FED,"
another reading: "We Are Students, Not Customers."
"What happened here a year ago was a process that cannot be
stopped," Pulitzer-prize winning author Chris Hedges said. "What
happened here a year ago will ultimately spell the doom of the
corporate state."
The grassroots movement caught the world by surprise last
fall with a spontaneous encampment in lower Manhattan that soon
spread to cities across North America and Europe.
Occupy Wall Street briefly revived a spirit of U.S. social
activism, and drew attention to economic injustice.
The group sponsored a series of activities over the weekend,
attended by crowds that never exceeded the hundreds. New York
police arrested about three dozen people at those events.